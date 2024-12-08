Syrian rebels celebrate stunning victory as Assad regime falls: "We declare the city of Damascus free"

Damascus, Syria - Syrian rebels shook the world Sunday as they took Damascus after a lightning offensive, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath party rule.

Syrians celebrated the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's regime as rebels led by the Salafist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham captured Damascus. © Ibrahim Chalhoub / AFP

Residents in the capital were seen cheering in the streets as the rebel factions led by the Salafist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham heralded the departure of "tyrant" Assad, saying: "We declare the city of Damascus free."

AFPTV images from Damascus showed rebels firing into the air at sunrise, with some flashing the victory sign and crying "Allahu akbar", or God is greatest.

Some people climbed atop a tank in celebration, while others battered a toppled statue of Assad's father, Hafez.

"I can't believe I'm living this moment," tearful Damascus resident Amer Batha told AFP by phone. "We've been waiting a long time for this day. We are starting a new history for Syria."

"After 50 years of oppression under Baath rule, and 13 years of crimes and tyranny and (forced) displacement... we announce today the end of this dark period and the start of a new era for Syria," the rebel factions said on Telegram.

Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he was ready to cooperate with "any leadership chosen by the Syrian people."

Rebel factions aired a statement on Syrian state television, saying they had toppled the "tyrant" Assad and urged fighters and citizens to safeguard the "property of the free Syrian state".

State TV later broadcast a message proclaiming the "victory of the great Syrian revolution."

The head of war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP: "Assad left Syria via Damascus international airport before the army security forces left" the facility.