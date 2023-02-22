Top Putin ally calls Biden "strange grandpa" and fears Russia will be "torn to pieces"

Moscow, Russia - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev slammed US President Joe Biden and rejected calls for Russia 's troops to withdraw from Ukraine, saying his country would fall apart if it allowed such a move.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev slammed US President Joe Biden for addressing the Russian people in his speech from Poland. © College: REUTERS

Ukraine countered by saying it expects to receive fighter jets from NATO allies in the near future. But the ferocity of Medvedev's comments may alarm the West, especially after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country was suspending participation in a key nuclear arms treaty.



"If the US stops supplying weapons to the regime in Kiev, then the war will end," the deputy head of Russia's National Security Council wrote on Wednesday on the Telegram news channel, implying Moscow could then crush Kiev with a new offensive.

"If Russia ends the special military operation without a victory, then Russia will cease to exist, it will be torn to pieces," Medvedev wrote.

Russia launched the full-scale war against Ukraine last year on February 24.