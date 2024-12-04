Tucker Carlson teases interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Moscow, Russia - Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson – a right-wing journalist who is a key ally of President-elect Donald Trump – announced Tuesday he had interviewed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow and would air the conversation "soon."

Tucker Carlson (r.) has announced he has interviewed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. © Collage: ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL / AFP & ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Carlson went to Moscow in February for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin – his first with a US journalist since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, in a video published on his social media channels and website, Carlson said he had gone back to Russia to shed light on heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow. The result was a discussion with Lavrov.

"We just walked out of that interview. It's absolutely fascinating. It's coming very soon. We hope you'll watch," Carlson said, without offering a specific air date.

Carlson also accused President Joe Biden's administration of preventing him from interviewing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The media provocateur has spent years depicting the US as a nation under assault by Democrats, so-called "woke" protesters, and communism.

His hit show on Fox came to an end in April 2023, days after the network paid a massive settlement to end a defamation case over false allegations that ballot-counting company Dominion Voting Systems had helped steal the 2020 election from Trump.