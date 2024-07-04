Is Ukraine's Zelensky doing an interview with Tucker Carlson?

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not granted an interview to controversial, right-wing talk show host Tucker Carlson, who had suggested it could happen soon, Zelensky's spokesperson said Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) reportedly has no plans to sit for an interview with Tucker Carlson. © Collage: Ivan Apfel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

Carlson indicated one day earlier he was close to securing an interview with Zelensky, months after he traveled to Moscow for a face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not on it," Zelensky's spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov wrote on social media.

Former Fox News star Carlson released a two-hour interview with Putin in Moscow in February, ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Carlson had said he has been "trying for two years" to interview Zelensky, "and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin."

"The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that's completely reshaping their country’s position in the world. Coming soon we hope," the host wrote on X.