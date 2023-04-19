Fox News to pay eye-popping settlement as it admits to lies in Dominion case

Wilmington, Delaware - Fox News avoided one of the highest-profile defamation trials in history by reaching a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday.

Fox News avoided one of the highest-profile defamation trials in history by reaching a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. © REUTERS

The extraordinary settlement – one of the largest ever in a defamation case – came on the same day the trial began in Delaware Superior Court.



The jury would have determined whether Fox News acted with malice by deliberately airing false statements about the voting machine maker. Dominion was seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

In addition to the monetary damages, the network in a statement also conceded that it aired falsehoods about the Denver-based company after the 2020 presidential election.

"We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false," Fox News said in the statement.

However, Fox News won’t have to apologize for spreading false claims, nor will its anchors be required to read any contrite statements or retractions on the air, according to a person familiar with the agreement who was not authorized to comment.

Justin Nelson, an attorney for Dominion, said in remarks outside the courthouse that the staggering monetary settlement "represents vindication and accountability, lies have consequences."