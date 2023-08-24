WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich's Russian nightmare continues after latest court ruling

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Thursday extended by three months the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March on spying charges and has been held in a Moscow prison since.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich being led into a Moscow courthouse, where his detention was extended for another three months. © REUTERS

"The time of detention has been extended by three months... Until November 30, 2023," a spokesperson for Moscow's Lefortovsky court said.



AFP was denied access into the courtroom for the hearing, which was held behind closed doors.

But AFP reporters saw the 31-year-old, handcuffed and wearing a checkered shirt and jeans, being escorted into the court by masked men.

After the hearing, one of Gershkovich's lawyers left the court without giving any comment to journalists.