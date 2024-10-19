US offers $10 million reward for info on foreign election interference at Russia's Rybar LLC

Washington DC - The US State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to any foreign person or entity engaging in election interference at Russia 's media organization Rybar LLC, it said just weeks before the US presidential election .

The Harry S. Truman Federal Building, headquarters of the U.S. Department of State, is pictured on October 08, 2024 in Washington, DC. © Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

An announcement from the department's Rewards for Justice program specifically singled out Rybar, which it said used social media to "sow discord, promote social division, stoke partisan and racial discord, and encourage hate and violence in the United States."



There was no immediate reaction from Rybar or Russian authorities.

The State Department said Rybar had established a channel on the X platform called @TexasvsUSA (now defunct) and used it ahead of the US election to exploit the issue of undocumented immigrants crossing the Texas border.

It said Rybar also used social media channels #HOLDTHELINE and #STANDWTHTEXAS to spread pro-Russian propaganda.

Rybar, it asserted, receives funding from Russian defense industrial organization Rostec, which the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against in 2022.

"Rybar relies on the connections and funding from Rostec to bolster Russia’s military capabilities and advance pro-Russian and anti-Western narratives," the announcement said.

It encouraged anyone with relevant knowledge – particularly regarding nine named individuals it said helped carry out Rybar's "malign influence operations" over the US election – to contact the Rewards for Justice tipline.