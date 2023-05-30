US responds to drone attack on Moscow as Putin rages against Ukraine

Washington DC - The US said Tuesday that it does not back attacks inside Russia after drones hit Moscow residential buildings, but added that Russia bore responsibility for the war with Ukraine .

"As a general matter, we do not support attacks inside of Russia. We have been focused on providing Ukraine with the equipment and training they need to retake their own sovereign territory," a State Department spokesperson said as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Sweden.



The spokesperson said that the US was still assessing what happened in Moscow, where residential buildings were hit for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, spreading panic in the city. President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the unprecedented incident, accusing it of trying to "frighten" Russian citizens.

But the State Department representative did explicitly slam Russia for carrying out air strikes in Kyiv on Tuesday for the 17th time in May, after a weekend of particularly brutal attacks on Ukraine's capital.