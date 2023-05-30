Moscow attacked by drone swarm after Russia's latest bombing of Kyiv!

Moscow, Russia - A swarm of drones hit Moscow on Tuesday in an unprecedented attack and Russian drones struck Kyiv for a third straight day as Ukraine gears up for a major offensive against Russian forces.

Two residential buildings in Moscow were damaged by an unprecedented drone attack on Tuesday. © REUTERS

The Russian defense ministry blamed Kyiv for the attacks on Moscow and the surrounding region, which left two people lightly injured and what it said was "minor" damage to buildings.



Two residential buildings that were hit are located in the affluent south-western part of the Russian capital and near the city center. One of them is close to a popular park.

Two drones were intercepted over the Kremlin earlier this month, but this was the first time that unmanned aerial vehicles hit residential areas of Moscow, which is located hundreds of miles from the front lines in Ukraine.

The raids will be seen as a psychological blow and a major embarrassment for the Kremlin which has gone to great lengths to say the protracted conflict does not pose a threat to Russians.

The Russian defense ministry said that eight drones were used in the attack, added that all were either downed or disabled.

Residents told Russian journalists that a drone had entered an apartment on the 14th floor but did not explode.



"There was no blast. The police came and knocked on the door and asked all people to leave," a resident told state news agency RIA Novosti.