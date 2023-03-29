US stops sharing nuclear data with Russia after treaty suspension

Washington DC - The US no longer shares detailed data about its nuclear arsenal with Russia , following Russian President Vladimir Putin 's suspension of the last major disarmament treaty between the two powers.

The US no longer shares detailed data about its nuclear arsenal with Russia after the suspension of the last major disarmament treaty between the two powers. © 123RF/vectorfusionart

The semi-annual exchange of information, such as the number of warheads and bombers at certain bases, is part of the New START agreement, but Putin announced during his State of the Nation address that he was pausing Russia's participation.



Since Moscow won't participate in the information exchange, the United States has also stopped it, said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday.

He made it clear that the data would only be shared again when Russia was also ready to do so.

The New START arms reduction treaty is the only remaining major arms control agreement between the US and Russia. The treaty limits the nuclear arsenals of both countries to 800 delivery systems and 1,550 operational warheads each.

Putin had stated that his step was not an exit from the agreement and that Russia wanted to continue to adhere to the agreed upper limits for nuclear weapons for the time being.