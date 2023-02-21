Putin slams US in State of the Nation address and suspends nuclear arms treaty

Moscow, Russia - Shortly before the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine he ordered, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the West for the war during his highly anticipated State of the Nation address, in which he also announced the suspension of a key nuclear arms treaty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his State of the Nation address shortly before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. © via REUTERS

"They started the war," Putin said on Tuesday, referring to the US and Western states at the beginning of his speech. Russia was merely trying to stop the fighting, the Russian leader claimed in his address to representatives of the Federal Assembly state legislature.

Once again, Putin said that a "neo-Nazi regime" was in power in Ukraine and that the country was a hostage to "its western masters."

The "special military operation," as Moscow calls the war, will continue, he said. "Step by step, carefully and consistently, we will solve the tasks ahead of us."

He also promised reconstruction and jobs to the territories annexed by Moscow in Ukraine. There would also be major new programs for the development of the four "new subjects," businesses would be rebuilt, and new jobs created, Putin added, to the applause of hundreds of listeners who rose from their seats in a standing ovation.

So far, however, Russia controls only part of the territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson, which were annexed in violation of international law. Ukraine has vowed to liberate the territories from Russian occupation again. Thousands of people have already died in the fighting.

During a minute's silence, Putin and the audience commemorated the war's dead.