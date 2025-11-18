Saudi developer announces Maldives project with Trump Organization ahead of crown prince visit
Washington DC - Saudi developer Dar Global on Monday announced a new partnership in the Maldives with the Trump Organization, ahead of talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump in Washington.
The project involves the construction of a luxury hotel under the Trump International brand, with investors able to participate in its financing through digital tokens, the London Stock Exchange-listed Dar Global said in a statement.
Dar Global and the property empire of the Trump family are already partners in several projects in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.
In September, the Trump Organization signed a deal for a "mixed-use community" in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah in a project Dar Global valued at $1 billion.
The Saudi crown prince, the country's de facto ruler, is expected at the White House on Tuesday for his first visit in seven years.
The prince has good relations with Trump, whom he welcomed to the kingdom in May and pledged $600 billion in investments.
Since 2016, the Trump Organization has been headed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, although their father remains a shareholder through a trust.
Trump to host Mohammed bin Salman at White House
Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet for the prince with a fly-by, cannon fire, and a gala dinner – giving the Saudi the equivalent of a state dinner, even though he is not a head of state and is only the kingdom's de facto ruler.
Trump has made a priority of boosting ties with the oil-rich Gulf kingdom, and said on Monday he would sell coveted F-35 stealth fighters to Saudi Arabia, despite concerns from Israel.
In another area of past contention, he will sign a deal on a framework for civilian nuclear cooperation, a source familiar with the negotiations said.
Trump will also push Prince Mohammed, commonly known as MBS, to normalize relations with Israel as he seeks a wider Middle East peace deal after the war on Gaza.
"We're more than meeting," Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Friday when asked about the visit. "We're honoring Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince."
The Saudi heir to the throne is looking forward to a fresh start on his first US trip since the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents sparked global outrage.
The killing also chilled relations with Washington, as US intelligence suggested that Prince Mohammed approved the operation inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, an allegation which Saudi authorities deny.
But the 40-year-old prince has fostered close ties with Trump and his family over the years.
Prince Mohammed will have his own agenda, seeking firmer US security guarantees after Israeli strikes in September on Qatar, an iron-clad US ally, rattled the wealthy Gulf region.
Along with the F-35 jets, Riyadh is seeking to buy advanced air and missile defense systems. It will also push hard for access to the high-tech chips it needs to fuel its AI ambitions, experts said.
But Saudi Arabia is unlikely to agree to normalization with Israel at this stage, despite Trump's aim for the grand prize of Riyadh joining the Abraham Accords that he launched in his first term.
"We have a lot of people joining the Abraham Accords and hopefully we are going to get Saudi Arabia very soon," Trump said earlier this month.
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP