Trump eyes deals as he starts "historic return" to Gulf region in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on the first leg of a Gulf tour that will also take him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, eyeing business deals.

President Donald Trump (c.) is welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (r.) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 13, 2025. © REUTERS

The trip marks the president's first major visit abroad of his second term, with the White House saying he looked forward to a "historic return" to the region.

Eight years ago, Trump also chose Saudi Arabia for his first overseas trip as president – when he memorably posed with a glowing orb and participated in a sword dance.

His decision to once again travel to the oil-rich Gulf states underscores their increasingly crucial geopolitical role – along with his own business relations in the region.

Saudi fighter jets escorted Air Force One as Trump landed in the capital Riyadh. The Saudi royal family plans a lavish welcome for the 78-year-old billionaire, who will also address an investment forum.

Trump will take part in a summit of Gulf Arab leaders Tuesday before heading to Qatar.

In the days before the trip, the White House has played an instrumental part in hammering out a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the release of an American hostage in Gaza, and another round of nuclear talks with Iran.

Those initiatives came after a surprise announcement by Trump last week of agreeing to a truce with the Houthis in Yemen.