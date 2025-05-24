South Africa minister rejects Trump's "white genocide" claim with statistics

South Africa - South Africa does not face a "white genocide" and claims that most victims of murders on farms are white are a distortion of statistics, the police minister said Friday, dismissing statements by President Donald Trump .

South Africa's police minister slammed President Donald Trump's (r.) claims of a "white genocide" in the country, citing statistics on crime. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The genocide conspiracy is "totally unfounded and totally unsubstantiated," Senzo Mchunu said, rejecting claims by Trump who again charged at talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa Wednesday that "thousands" of white farmers were being killed.

"The history of murders in the country has always been distorted and reported in an unbalanced way," Mchunu told reporters.

"The truth is that farm murders have always included African people and in more numbers."

Presenting the quarterly crime statistics, he said that two farm owners were murdered between January and March 2025, and both of them were Black.

One farm dweller, two farm employees, and one farm manager also lost their lives in attacks on farms over the quarter. Only the farm dweller was white, Mchunu said.

"We don't deny that the levels of crime in the country are high," he said, but it "cuts across all divides, rural and urban areas."

Twelve murders on farms were recorded in the previous quarter, from October to December 2024, of which only one victim – a farm owner – was white, the minister said.

At Wednesday's talks in the Oval Office, Trump showed a video and articles purporting to support his claims of "persecution" and which media outlets found contained many falsehoods.

Ties between the two nations have nosedived since Trump took office in January, with the US leader cutting aid, expelling the South African ambassador, and offering "refuge" to white South Africans fleeing what he called "persecution."