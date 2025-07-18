Brazil police raid home of Bolsonaro after Trump calls coup trial a "witch hunt"
Brasília, Brazil - Brazilian police on Friday raided far-right ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro's home, his son said, after a judge curtailed his freedom while he stands trial on coup charges that have vexed US President Donald Trump.
Son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a congressman who recently moved to the US to lobby for his father, wrote on X that federal police carried out a "raid on my father’s home this morning."
And he lashed out at Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, a Bolsonaro adversary who on Friday ordered the ex-president to wear an electronic ankle bracelet and not leave his home at night.
Moraes, one of the judges in Bolsonaro's trial for allegedly seeking to nullify leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 2022 election victory, said the measures were necessary given the accused and his son's "hostile acts" against Brazil.
This came after Trump announced a 50% tariff on the South American powerhouse for what he said was a "witch hunt" against his ally Bolsonaro.
Moraes, said Eduardo Bolsonaro, "has long abandoned any semblance of impartiality and now operates as a political gangster in robes, using the Supreme Court as his personal weapon."
The judge was "trying to criminalize President Trump and the US government. Powerless against them, he chose to take my father hostage," he added in a letter he signed as a "Brazilian congressman in exile."
Bolsonaro case mirrors Trump's failed prosecution over January 6 riots
Bolsonaro described Morae's order Friday as a "supreme humiliation."
It also prohibited him from approaching foreign embassies or leaving his home between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM, on weekends or public holidays.
"I never thought about leaving Brazil, I never thought about going to an embassy, Bolsonaro insisted on emerging from the justice secretariat offices in Brasília.
The former army captain denies he was involved in an attempt to wrest power back from Lula as part of an alleged coup plot that prosecutors say failed only for a lack of military backing.
After the plot fizzled, rioting supporters known as "Bolsonaristas" raided government buildings in 2023 as they urged the military to oust Lula. Bolsonaro was abroad at the time.
The case against Bolsonaro carries echoes of Trump's failed prosecution over the January 6, 2021 attacks by his supporters on the Capitol to try and reverse his election loss.
Both men have claimed to be victims of political persecution, and Trump has stepped in in defense of his ally, to the anger of Lula, who has labeled the tariff threat "unacceptable blackmail."
Bolsonaro faces the music as US threatens hefty tariffs
Washington also announced an investigation into "unfair trading practices" by Brazil, a move that could provide a legal basis for imposing tariffs on South America's largest economy.
On Tuesday, prosecutors asked the trial judges of the Supreme Court to find Bolsonaro guilty of "armed criminal association" and planning to "violently overthrow the democratic order."
The defense must still present its closing arguments, after which a five-member panel of judges, including Moraes, will decide the ex-president's fate.
Bolsonaro and seven co-accused risk up to 40 years in prison.
He has repeatedly stated his desire to be a candidate in presidential elections next year, but has been ruled ineligible to hold office by a court that found him guilty of spreading misinformation about Brazil's electoral system.
Moraes has repeatedly clashed with Bolsonaro and other rightwing figures he has accused of spreading fake news.
Last year, Moraes shut tech titan Elon Musk's X network in Brazil for 40 days for failing to tackle the spread of disinformation shared mainly by Bolsonaro backers.
Cover photo: Evaristo SA / AFP