Brazil police raid home of Bolsonaro after Trump calls coup trial a "witch hunt"

Brasília, Brazil - Brazilian police on Friday raided far-right ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro's home, his son said, after a judge curtailed his freedom while he stands trial on coup charges that have vexed US President Donald Trump .

Son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a congressman who recently moved to the US to lobby for his father, wrote on X that federal police carried out a "raid on my father’s home this morning."

And he lashed out at Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, a Bolsonaro adversary who on Friday ordered the ex-president to wear an electronic ankle bracelet and not leave his home at night.

Moraes, one of the judges in Bolsonaro's trial for allegedly seeking to nullify leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 2022 election victory, said the measures were necessary given the accused and his son's "hostile acts" against Brazil.

This came after Trump announced a 50% tariff on the South American powerhouse for what he said was a "witch hunt" against his ally Bolsonaro.

Moraes, said Eduardo Bolsonaro, "has long abandoned any semblance of impartiality and now operates as a political gangster in robes, using the Supreme Court as his personal weapon."

The judge was "trying to criminalize President Trump and the US government. Powerless against them, he chose to take my father hostage," he added in a letter he signed as a "Brazilian congressman in exile."