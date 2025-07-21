"Colonialism kills us": Outsiders moving to Puerto Rico trigger displacement and "class war"

San Juan, Puerto Rico - Gloria Cuevas thought she would live forever in her pink, century-old house on Puerto Rico 's west coast – but then her landlord decided to transform the home into an Airbnb.

Gloria Cuevas poses for a photo in front of her former house after it was converted into an Airbnb in Rincon, Puerto Rico, on July 14, 2025. © Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP

Cuevas left her home – now purple and split in two – and her beloved city for another further south, forced out by the rising cost of living and an explosion of short-term rentals on the US Caribbean island territory.

Puerto Rico – long a draw for tourists – is also a hotspot for foreign investment and offers tax incentives to attract outsiders.

"At first, I couldn't come back here," Cuevas (68) told AFP, gazing at the home she once made her own. "It made me feel sad and angry at the same time."

Cuevas' experience is becoming an all too familiar tale across the island, where signs promote mansions for sale, and the Airbnb logo is plastered on homes where locals once lived.

Intensifying Puerto Rico's gentrification are laws that encourage primarily wealthy mainland Americans to move there in exchange for preferential tax treatment.

The program originally enacted in 2012 was meant to spur economic growth and attract investment on the island, an unincorporated territory under US control since 1898.

Those relocating must acquire residency and buy property to keep the significant incentives – but many Puerto Ricans as well as some US lawmakers say this is driving up housing prices and encouraging tax evasion.

"Colonialism kills us, it suffocates us," Cuevas said. "It's a global theme. It's a class war."