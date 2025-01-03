South Korean crisis deepens as disgraced president's security service blocks arrest attempt

Seoul, South Korea - Investigators trying to deliver a warrant on Friday to detain impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol were denied entrance into his residence by the presidential security service.

Suspended South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol's security service stopped investigators from delivering an arrest warrant. © Collage: JUNG Yeon-je & YONHAP / AFP

The corruption investigation office responsible for executing the warrant – issued Tuesday – told the press that it had tried to follow through with the arrest, but the head of the presidential security service denied them entry, citing restrictions on secured areas, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"Prosecutors and investigators are in a standoff with the Presidential Security Service in front of the residence after moving past the first and second barriers," Yonhap cited a police official as saying. The official referred to the gates of the compound and an earlier standoff with a military unit stationed on the grounds, according to Yonhap.

The office has until Monday to execute the warrant on charges of insurrection and abuse of power, Yonhap reported. The charges stem from Yoon's ill-fated attempt to impose martial law on December 3, for which lawmakers voted to impeach him.

Meanwhile, one of Yoon's lawyers, according to Yonhap, announced plans to legally challenge the "invalid" and "illegal" arrest order. The disgraced president's defense team reportedly already attempted to obtain a Constitutional Court injunction against the arrest order for abuse of power and sedition, which a court had previously approved.

Since New Year's Day, supporters of Yoon have been protesting against his arrest in front of the president's official residence and have blocked access.

Investigators intend to question Yoon regarding the imposition of martial law a month ago, which they say plunged the country into a state crisis.