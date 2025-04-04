South Korean president finally removed from office after martial law scandal

Seoul, South Korea - Disgraced South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been removed from office after the Constitutional Court on Friday upheld his impeachment.

Ex-South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol (l.) had his impeachment upheld by the country's constitutional court on Friday. © Collage: REUTERS

On December 3, Yoon declared martial law during a budget dispute with the opposition, shocking his country and the world, and leading to his impeachment by parliament.

Yoon justified his measure by baselessly accusing the opposition of acting against the state and being infiltrated by communists.

In its unanimous ruling, the court argued that Yoon's imposition of martial law was not justified by a national crisis. Likewise, Yoon violated the law when he sent soldiers to the National Assembly to prevent a lifting of martial law.

Acting court chief Moon Hyung Bae read the ruling, which was broadcast live.

"The negative effects on the constitutional order and the repercussions from the defendant's violations of the law are grave, making the benefits of protecting the Constitution by dismissing the defendant larger than the national losses from dismissing the president by an overwhelming degree," Moon said.

Yoon said he was sorry for failing to meet public expectations in a statement hours after the court's decision, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

"I deeply regret not being able to live up to your hopes and expectations," Yoon said in a statement. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve our nation. I am sincerely grateful for your unwavering support and encouragement, even when I fell short."