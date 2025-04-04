South Korean president finally removed from office after martial law scandal
Seoul, South Korea - Disgraced South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been removed from office after the Constitutional Court on Friday upheld his impeachment.
On December 3, Yoon declared martial law during a budget dispute with the opposition, shocking his country and the world, and leading to his impeachment by parliament.
Yoon justified his measure by baselessly accusing the opposition of acting against the state and being infiltrated by communists.
In its unanimous ruling, the court argued that Yoon's imposition of martial law was not justified by a national crisis. Likewise, Yoon violated the law when he sent soldiers to the National Assembly to prevent a lifting of martial law.
Acting court chief Moon Hyung Bae read the ruling, which was broadcast live.
"The negative effects on the constitutional order and the repercussions from the defendant's violations of the law are grave, making the benefits of protecting the Constitution by dismissing the defendant larger than the national losses from dismissing the president by an overwhelming degree," Moon said.
Yoon said he was sorry for failing to meet public expectations in a statement hours after the court's decision, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.
"I deeply regret not being able to live up to your hopes and expectations," Yoon said in a statement. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve our nation. I am sincerely grateful for your unwavering support and encouragement, even when I fell short."
Yoon faces more legal troubles
Yoon's ruling People Power Party said it "humbly accepts" the court's ruling, while the main opposition Democratic Party welcomed it as a "people's victory," Yonhap reported.
The ruling means new elections must be held within 60 days. Prime Minister Han Duck Soo will remain as acting president until then.
According to recent polls, opposition leader Lee Jae Myung is the early favorite to become the next president. He narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election.
Ahead of the ruling, the area around the court was cordoned off. More than 14,000 police officers were deployed in central Seoul to prevent violent riots.
For Yoon, the legal battles are not over, despite the latest verdict. He is expected to stand trial on insurrection charges over his imposition of martial law. If convicted, he could face a lengthy prison sentence.
