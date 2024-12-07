Syrian rebels close in on Damascus as Assad government's forces melt away

Damascus, Syria - The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has almost completely lost control of the southern part of the war-torn country as rebel forces close in on Damascus.

A Syrian rebel coalition led by Salafist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has pushed government forces out of the southern provinces of Quneitra, Sweida, and Daraa. © Bakr AL KASSEM / AFP

The government's troops have withdrawn from their positions in the southern provinces of Quneitra, Sweida, and Daraa, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The southern province of Daraa is now completely controlled by the rebel alliance led by Salafist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), after government forces retreated from security checkpoints and military outposts there, it added.

Advancing forces "have begun the final phase of encircling the capital," commander Hassan Abdel Ghani was quoted by AFP as saying, as the Syrian army reportedly began abandoning areas just outside of Damascus.

The Syrian army denied these reports, although it confirmed the withdrawal from both Daraa – considered the cradle of the 2011 uprising against Assad's rule – and Sweida.

"Our forces operating in Daraa and Sweida carried out a redeployment and repositioning... after terrorist elements attacked the army's checkpoints and posts far apart," the military said in a statement carried by the official Syrian news agency SANA.