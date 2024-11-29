Syrian government rocked by major rebel assault on Aleppo in heaviest fighting for years

Aleppo, Syria - Armed Syrian opposition groups shelled Aleppo on Friday, in a major offensive against government troops that has sparked some of the deadliest fighting the country has seen in years.

The armed Syrian opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization (HTS) launched a major offensive against Syrian government forces in the Aleppo region. © OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP

The violence has killed 242 people, according to a Syrian war monitor, most of them combatants on both sides but also including civilians, including 24 dead, most of them in Russian air strikes.

The offensive led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization (HTS) – a Sunni Islamist group – began at a sensitive time for Syria and the region, with a fragile truce between Hezbollah and Israel taking effect earlier this week in neighboring Lebanon.

Syria's civil war began when President Bashar al-Assad's forces cracked down in 2011 on pro-democracy protests.

Since then, it has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country's infrastructure and industry.

Over the years, the conflict has morphed into a complex war drawing in Salafist Islamic groups and foreign powers, including Assad allies Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah.

While the army regained control over most of the territory that it lost earlier in the war, the area where opposition groups and their allies are based has been subject to a truce since 2020.