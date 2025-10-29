Trump congratulates Argentina's Milei for midterm election win after massive bailout

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Argentine President Javier Milei hailed his party's runaway victory in Sunday's midterm elections as a "turning point" for the country and vowed to charge ahead with his agenda of shrinking the state and deregulating the economy.

Argentina's President Javier Milei waves to supporters as he arrives at the ruling party's La Libertad Avanza headquarters following the results of the national midterm legislative election in Buenos Aires on October 26, 2025. © Luis ROBAYO / AFP

Milei's small La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party rebounded from a series of setbacks to win 40.84% of the votes cast for members of Congress, far outpacing the opposition in a closely watched election.

"Today we reached a turning point, today begins the construction of a great Argentina," the 55-year-old president told supporters at a victory party in Buenos Aires.

He promised to continue on the reform path with what he predicted would be "the most reformist Congress in Argentina's history."

US President Donald Trump, a close ally, congratulated Milei and said his Argentine counterpart was doing a "wonderful job!"

Half of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies and one-third of the Senate seats were up for grabs on Sunday.

Milei said LLA had more than tripled its seat count, winning 101 seats in the lower house Chamber of Deputies, up from 37, and 20 seats in the Senate, up from six.

The center-left Peronist movement, in power for much of Argentina's post-war history, trailed in second place with 31.64%. Former President Cristina Kirchner, figurehead of the Peronist movement, is under house arrest after being convicted of corruption.

"Far more Argentines want to move forward than go backwards," Milei said on the demise of the opposition.

At 67.9%, turnout was the lowest in a national election in four decades, reflecting disillusionment with the entire political class.