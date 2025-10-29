UN General Assembly again urges US to end embargo on Cuba

New York, New York - The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for an end to the US' embargo against Cuba, despite strong opposition from Washington.

The UN General Assembly has once again adopted a resolution urging the US to end its embargo against Cuba. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The non-binding resolution, which has been passed each year since 1992, calls for "ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba."

It passed on Wednesday with 165 votes for and seven against, including the US, Israel, and Ukraine, with 12 abstentions. The majority was lower than in previous years, when votes in favor had approached 190.

Condemning the US embargo in place against the Communist-run island since 1962, the resolution underlines the "adverse effects of such measures on the Cuban people."

Washington's envoy to the UN, Mike Waltz, had strongly opposed the text.

"Please stop repeating this propaganda that allows the regime to then go back and have an excuse for its own failures," the ambassador said in a debate Tuesday.

Hitting back, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez labeled Walz's remarks "threatening, arrogant, deceitful, and cynical."

He called on the US to at least suspend or make humanitarian exceptions to the embargo due to the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which this week tore through Cuba and neighboring countries.