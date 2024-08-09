US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel boycotts Nagasaki atomic bombing memorial after Israel snub

Nagasaki, Japan - The US ambassador to Japan skipped a ceremony on Friday marking the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki in protest at Israel not being invited.

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel speaks to the media after attending a prayer meeting at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo on August 9, 2024, to mark the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki. © Richard A. Brooks / AFP

Rahm Emanuel instead attended a prayer meeting at a Tokyo temple with Israeli Ambassador Gilad Cohen and Britain's Julia Longbottom, who also boycotted the Nagasaki event.



On August 9, 1945, the US dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki, killing 74,000 people including many who survived the explosion but died later from radiation exposure.

The bomb fell three days after the first nuclear bomb hit Hiroshima and killed 140,000 people.

Japan announced its surrender in World War II on August 15, 1945 – a move many say would have happened without the bombings.

Former US Ambassador John Roos in 2010 became the first American representative to attend the Hiroshima commemoration and followed suit in Nagasaki two years later.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki has insisted that Cohen's exclusion from the annual event in the southern Japanese city was "not political." Instead, it was to avoid possible protests over the Gaza siege and ensure a "smooth ceremony in a peaceful and solemn environment."

But Emanuel, former chief of staff for ex-president Barack Obama, on Friday rejected this. "I think it was a political decision, not one based on security, given the prime minister (of Japan) is in attendance," he told reporters after the ceremony at the Buddhist temple.

The snub drew "a moral equivalence between Russia and Israel – one country that invaded versus one country that was a victim of invasion," he claimed.

Russia and ally Belarus have not been invited to either Nagasaki or Hiroshima since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"My attendance would respect that political judgment and political act. I cannot do that in good conscience," Emanuel said.