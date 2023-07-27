US and UN condemn apparent coup attempt in Niger

Niamey, Niger - The United Nations secretary-general spoke Wednesday with Niger 's President Mohamed Bazoum and offered his "full support" to the leader who has apparently been detained in a coup attempt, a UN spokesperson said.

Niger Army spokesperson Colonel Major Amadou Adramane speaks during an appearance on national television, after President Mohamed Bazoum was held in the presidential palace, in Niamey, Niger, on July 26, 2023. © ORTN/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

"This afternoon @antonioguterres spoke to @mohamedbazoum. He expressed his full support and solidarity to the Nigerien President," the spokesperson said in a statement on Twitter, the social media site rebranded as X.



Bazoum was being held by members of his guard, according to sources.

In a post on social media, the president's office said "elements of the Presidential Guard (PG) had a fit of temper... (and) tried unsuccessfully to gain the support of the national armed forces and the national guard."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier in the day condemned the efforts to seize power by force in an apparent coup attempt in the Sahel state.

Guterres condemned "in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Guterres called "on all actors involved to exercise restraint and to ensure the protection of constitutional order," Dujarric added.