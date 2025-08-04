US issues warning amid heavy gunfire reports near its embassy in Haiti

Washington DC - The US on Monday issued a security alert after heavy gunfire erupted near its embassy in Haiti , with the impoverished Caribbean country engulfed by escalating gang violence .

A woman cries outside her house after armed gangs set it on fire in the Post Marchand neighborhood of Port-au-Prince on December 17, 2024. © CLARENS SIFFROY / AFP

Residents of Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, confirmed to AFP that prolonged exchanges of fire were heard as gangs and police clashed in the Tabarre area, where the embassy is located, near the airport.

"US government personnel have paused all official movement outside the embassy compound," the State Department said in a statement.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western hemisphere, with swaths of the country under the control of rival armed gangs who carry out murders, rapes, and kidnappings.

At least 3,141 people have been killed in the first half of this year as gang violence further destabilizes the nation, according to figures released last month by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.