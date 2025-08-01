Taiwan vows to seek lower tariff after Trump's imposes "temporary" levy

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan vowed on Friday to seek a lower tariff after Donald Trump imposed a "temporary" 20% levy on its shipments to the US as part of his trade war.

President Donald Trump has imposed a "temporary" 20% levy on Taiwan's exports to the US. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The US president's announcement was part of a sweep of measures – reaching 41% – against dozens of global partners as they scrambled for deals with Washington to avert the painful tolls.

The figure is down from the 32% toll imposed in his April 2 "Liberation Day." Since then, Taipei and Washington have held four rounds of face-to-face talks and multiple video conferences to resolve the issue.

On Friday, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Facebook they were still working to strike an agreement.

"The US has announced a temporary 20% tariff for Taiwan, with the possibility of further reductions should an agreement be reached," he wrote.

"The government will continue to strive for a reasonable tariff rate and complete the final stages of the tariff negotiations."

While Trump had set Friday as the deadline for agreements to be made, he delayed it until the end of next week.

No timeline was given for Taiwan, which could mean the island was caught in the middle of US-China trade negotiations, said Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis.

Washington and Beijing held two days of talks this week aimed at reaching a deal to extend a truce in their trade war and prevent the reimposition of sky-high tariffs on August 12.

"The conditions on Taiwan might be relevant for China, imagine export controls," Garcia-Herrero told AFP.

After US tech giant Nvidia announced it will resume sales of its H20 AI chips to China, Garcia-Herrero said "there could be other stuff that China needs from Taiwan that the US can offer."