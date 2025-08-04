Iran says future talks will require US accountability for attacks on nuclear sites

Tehran, Iran - Iran said Monday it would hold the US accountable for attacks on its nuclear sites in any future negotiations, while ruling out direct talks with Washington.

A woman holds a heart-shaped sign in the colors of the Iranian flag as protesters rally during a "No War on Iran" demonstration outside the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, on June 18, 2025. © Apu GOMES / AFP

The US struck key Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, briefly joining a war launched by Israel that had derailed talks on Tehran's atomic program.

"In any potential negotiation... the issue of holding the United States accountable and demanding compensation for committing military aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities will be one of the topics on the agenda," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told a press briefing on Monday.

Asked whether Iran would engage in direct talks with the US, Baqaei said: "No."

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented attack targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites as well as residential areas over 12 days, which US forces joined with attacks on nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz.

The fighting derailed talks that began in April and had been the highest-level contact between Tehran and Washington since the US abandoned in 2018 a landmark agreement on Iran's nuclear activities.

Following the war, Tehran has suspended cooperation with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog and demanded guarantees against military action before resuming any negotiations.

Washington has dismissed Tehran's call for compensation as "ridiculous."