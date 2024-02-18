US launches five new strikes on Houthi weapons systems

Washington DC - US forces in the Red Sea have "successfully conducted five self-defense strikes" to foil attacks by land and sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen , the Pentagon said Sunday.

The US continued to strike Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Sunday. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The strikes occurred at 3 PM and 8 PM Sanaa time (7 AM and 12 PM EST), the US military said, and are part of a series of actions taken by the United States and its allies against the Houthis, aimed at halting the Iran-backed rebels' repeated attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes.

The five strikes included targeting "the first observed Houthi employment of a UUV (unmanned underwater vessel) since attacks began" in October, according to a statement from the US Central Command.

Another of the five involved an unmanned surface vessel, or USV, essentially a floating drone. The use of such vessels has been comparatively rare.

The other three involved anti-ship cruise missiles, the statement said.

"CENTCOM identified the anti-ship cruise missiles, unmanned underwater vessel, and the unmanned surface vessel in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," it said, adding that it struck the five to "make international waters safer."