Alaska and Canada slammed by massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake

Whitehorse, Canada - A remote and mountainous border region between Canada and Alaska was on Saturday struck by a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake , the US Geological Survey reports.

The earthquake struck in the sparsely populated area, made up of large mountains and wilderness, that straddles the border between Alaska and Canada's Yukon territory.

The tremor struck at 1:41 PM local time and was followed by more than 30 aftershocks, ranging from a magnitude of 5.1 to 3.3 over the next three hours, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located about 155 miles west of Whitehorse, the capital of Canada's Yukon territory, and 230 miles northwest of Alaska's capital, Juneau.

In Yakutat, Alaska, near the epicenter, police chief Theo Capes told the AFP that there were no injuries or damages reported from the quake that "lasted surprisingly long, 15 to 20 seconds."

In addition, multiple authorities, including the US Tsunami Warning Service, have confirmed that the earthquake did not increase the threat of a tsunami, which remains at zero.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Yukon also confirmed that no injuries or building damage had been reported on the Canadian side of the border.

Locals describe a violent shaking that lasted about five or six minutes but caused very minimal damage.

"I was working at my computer, and suddenly it was moving," Haines Junction convenience store manager Jane Mendoza told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.