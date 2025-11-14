US to hold new round of military exercises with Trinidad and Tobago as Venezuela fumes

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - Trinidad and Tobago on Friday announced a new round of military exercises with the US, which has ramped up what it calls anti-drug operations in the Caribbean – angering nearby Venezuela.

The USS Gravely, a US Navy warship, departs the Port of Port of Spain on October 30, 2025. The US warship arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on October 26, 2025, for joint exercises near the coast of Venezuela. © MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP

Last month, a US guided missile destroyer docked at Trinidad for four days for another round of practice drills – within firing range of Venezuela, which called it a "provocation."

Caracas claims recent US military activity in Latin America is really a ploy to overthrow its leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who Washington considers an illegitimate leader and a drug lord.

Last month, it accused Trinidad and Tobago – a laid-back twin-island nation of 1.4 million people whose prime minister is a fierce Maduro critic and Washington ally – of serving as "a US aircraft carrier."

On Friday, the archipelago's foreign ministry said joint training drills with the US Marine Corps 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit will run from Sunday, November 16, until November 21.

It formed part "of our longstanding history of collaboration," a ministry statement said.