Venezuela slams US military exercises on nearby island as dangerous "provocation"

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela on Sunday blasted the arrival in nearby Trinidad and Tobago of a US warship as a dangerous "provocation," amid mounting fears of potential attacks against the Venezuelan mainland.

The USS Gravely warship arrives in Trinidad and Tobago's Port of Spain on October 26, 2025. © MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP

The USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, docked Sunday in the Trinidadian capital Port of Spain for a four-day visit, which will include joint training with local defense forces.

The ship's arrival comes amid a mounting military campaign by US President Donald Trump, which has largely targeted Venezuelans in a series of deadly strikes in international waters.

Trump has increasingly threatened in recent days to take the campaign, which he claims is targeting drug-traffickers, on land, while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says Washington is plotting his ouster.

Trinidad and Tobago, which is situated just 6.8 miles from the Venezuelan coast at its closest point, has sided with Washington against its neighbor.

Venezuela angrily denounced "the military provocation of Trinidad and Tobago, in coordination with the CIA, aimed at provoking a war in the Caribbean."

Caracas added that it had arrested "a group of mercenaries" with links to the CIA, days after Trump said he had authorized covert CIA operations against Venezuela.

Maduro's government claimed the alleged mercenaries were mounting a "false flag attack" aimed at provoking a full-blown war, without giving details.

Venezuela regularly claims to have arrested US-backed mercenaries working to destabilize Maduro's administration.