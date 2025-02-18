Vatican issues update on Pope Francis hospitalization as more events canceled

Pope Francis is on his fifth day in hospital but appears no closer to being discharged, with the Vatican canceling his weekend events.

Vatican City - Pope Francis breakfasted and read the papers as usual on Tuesday on his fifth day in hospital but appears no closer to being discharged, with the Vatican canceling his weekend events.

Pope Francis remains in hospital as the Vatican has canceled his planned weekend events. © REUTERS The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital last Friday for bronchitis, but the Holy See said Monday it was changing his treatment to deal with a "complex" clinical picture. After initially clearing his diary up until Wednesday, the Vatican said that an audience on Saturday would be canceled, and the pope delegated a planned mass on Sunday morning to another cleric. The Vatican did not mention the Angelus prayer, which the pope normally delivers at noon on Sunday, but which he missed last weekend. China China condemns US after "Taiwan independence" statement cut from government site Briefing reporters at Tuesday lunchtime, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said the Argentine pontiff's situation was similar to that of recent days. Francis "woke up and had breakfast and dedicated himself to reading some newspapers as he regularly does," he said. Bruni added that there would be a medical update in the early evening.

Pope Francis experiences series of health issues

Pope Francis has received many well wishes for his swift recovery after his latest hospitalization. © REUTERS Francis, the head of the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to hospital after struggling for several days to read his texts in public. It is latest of a series of health issues for the Jesuit, who has undergone hernia and colon surgery since 2021 and uses a wheelchair due to pain in his knee. Among the pilgrims and tourists gathered in Saint Peter's Square on Tuesday morning, many said they were praying for the pope's recovery. Mexico Mexico ramps up threats of legal action if Google insists on using "Gulf of America" "I hope that he's getting better soon," Birgit Jungreuthmayer, a 48-year-old Austrian tourist, told AFP. "I trust in the medical treatment of the general practitioners of the hospital and I hope they will give their best." On Monday, the Vatican said tests had confirmed "a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract that has led to a further change in treatment." "All the tests carried out until now are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalization," it said. In an update on Monday evening, the Vatican said the pope's condition was unchanged. "The Holy Father remains without a fever and is proceeding with the prescribed treatment," it said – without specifying what that was. The pontiff had done some work, the statement said. "Pope Francis is touched by the numerous messages of affection and closeness he continues to receive," it added.

Will Pope Francis step down?

Pope Francis' health issues have prompted speculation of a possible resignation. © REUTERS Despite his health troubles, Francis remains a very active pontiff, with a busy weekly schedule and regular overseas trips. In September 2024, he completed a four-nation Asia-Pacific tour, the longest of his papacy by duration and distance. A source within the pope's entourage had told AFP Monday that Francis was admitted after a "very busy" two weeks, during which "he was weakened" – but insisted there was no alarm. Francis followed last Sunday's mass on television from hospital and sent a written address for the Angelus. "I would have liked to be among you but, as you know, I am here at the Gemelli hospital because I still need some treatment for my bronchitis," Francis wrote. The Jesuit has left open the option of resigning if he became unable to carry out his duties. His predecessor, Benedict XVI, stunned the world in 2013 by becoming the first pope since the Middle Ages to step down, citing his ailing health. In a memoir published last year, Francis wrote that he did "not have any cause serious enough to make me think of resigning." Stepping down is a "distant possibility" that would be justified only in the event of "a serious physical impediment," he wrote. In an autobiography published last month, he said that despite his ailments, "I carry on."