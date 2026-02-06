World Health Organization to decide on US withdrawal in May: "Members cannot enter or exit at their will"

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Health Organization's executive board on Friday avoided dealing with the US' announced withdrawal from the UN health agency.

The board had been expected to offer guidance to the WHO's decision-making body – the annual assembly of member states meeting in May – on whether or not to approve a decision by the US and Argentina to exit the organisation.

President Donald Trump, on his first day back in office in January 2025, handed the WHO his country's one-year withdrawal notice. Argentina followed suit in March.

But among the 34 board members, only US ally Israel had anything to say on Washington's pullout, and no position was gavelled at the board's meeting this week at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

"The US withdrawal became effective on January 22," said Daniel Meron, Israel's ambassador in Geneva.

"Any attempt to compel states against their national decisions is an infringement on their sovereign rights. There is no valid reason to further discuss this matter in any WHO forum," Meron argued.

China, which is not on the board, voiced astonishment that so many board members chose to "remain silent" on this issue.

"I can believe that we are witnessing history now," Beijing's representative said.

Major countries should lead by example and "not treat the WHO as something to be used as it fits" and abandon it when it doesn't.

"Members cannot enter or exit at their will," he insisted.

The WHO constitution does not include a withdrawal clause.

But the US reserved the right to withdraw when it joined the WHO in 1948 – on condition of giving one year's notice and meeting its financial obligations in full for that fiscal year.