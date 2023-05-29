Venice's Canal Grande mysteriously turned green

Venice, Italy - A shimmering green liquid in Venice's famous Grand Canal has caused a stir in the lagoon city. On Sunday, the water near the Rialto Bridge suddenly glowed green, with no initial explanation.

Venice's waters turn green due to an unknown substance near the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy. © Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

The Italian fire brigade said it had taken samples together with the environmental protection agency ARPA and was examining them.



The prefect of Venice immediately called an emergency meeting with the police to investigate the incident.

The president of Veneto, the region around Venice, Luca Zaia, shared via his Twitter account on Monday that the green liquid is most likely not dangerous.

ARPA Veneto experts determined after evaluating the samples that it was probably a coloring, organic agent.

This is used in water inspections or cave research, Zaia said, adding that there is no danger of water contamination.