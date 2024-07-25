World's richest increased their wealth by trillions while paying next to no taxes, new study reveals

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - The world 's richest 1% increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion over the past decade, Oxfam said Thursday, ahead of a G20 meeting in Brazil where taxing the super-wealthy tops the agenda.

The richest 1% hoovered up more than 36 times more wealth than the entire 50% of the world's poorest over the past decade, Oxfam revealed (file photo). © IMAGO / Levine-Roberts

Despite this windfall, taxes on the rich had plummeted to "historic lows," Oxfam added, warning of "obscene levels" of inequality with the rest of the world "left to scrap for crumbs."



Brazil has made international cooperation on taxing the super-rich a priority of its presidency of the G20, a group of countries representing 80% of the world's GDP.

At this week's meeting in Rio de Janeiro, the group's finance ministers are expected to make progress on ways to raise levies on the ultra-wealthy and prevent billionaires from dodging tax systems.

The initiative involves determining methodologies to tax billionaires and other high-income earners.

The proposal is due to be fiercely debated at the summit on Thursday and Friday, with France, Spain, South Africa, Colombia, and the African Union in favor. The US, where wealth inequality is greater than almost any other developed nation, is firmly against.