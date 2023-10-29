Dog has huge puppy litter that just misses a world record

Ohatchee, Alabama - An Italian mastiff named Stella gave birth to a whole litter of puppies and just missed reaching an impressive animal record .

The 16 puppies that survived after birth nearly broke a record for largest litter (stock image). © 123RF/aniskavetsnatallia

Caleb and Morgan Vice from Ohatchee, Alabama were certainly amazed when their dog Stella gave birth to her puppies.

The Cane Corso Italian Mastiff gave birth to not three, not six, and not nine pups, but 17 little four-legged friends!

As WBRC reported, one of them did not make it and died at birth, but the remaining 16 little are said to be in good health.

This was Stella's first pregnancy, and the big delivery almost broke an all-time record for the largest litter of her breed.