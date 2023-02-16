Llama with a fantastic name sets Guinness World Record!

Albuquerque, New Mexico - On average, llamas live for about 20 years. But with a name like Dalai Llama, this specimen was practically born (again) to break the Guinness World Record for the oldest of its kind!

Dr. Kee Straits (l.), Sami Straits (c.), and Andrew Thomas celebrating Dalai Llama's 27th birthday in January at their home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

What is the oldest llama in the world?

Guinness World Records confirmed on Thursday that the chocolate brown llama, born in New Mexico on January 27, 1996, is the world's oldest living llama, both in human care and in captivity more generally.

At 27 years and 21 days old, Dalai Llama is 108 days older than the Washington llama named Ripper, who previously held the record.

The title passed from on from a Canada-born llama named Rainbow, who passed away at 26 years and 328 days old in 2022.

Dalai Llama's family is thrilled that he's a Guinness World Record holder two times over.

Andrew Thomas and Jill "Kee" Straits adopted the llama back in 2007 when he was 14 years old. Before that, he lived on Dorsey Mansion Ranch in Raton, New Mexico.