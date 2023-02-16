Llama with a fantastic name sets Guinness World Record!
Albuquerque, New Mexico - On average, llamas live for about 20 years. But with a name like Dalai Llama, this specimen was practically born (again) to break the Guinness World Record for the oldest of its kind!
What is the oldest llama in the world?
Guinness World Records confirmed on Thursday that the chocolate brown llama, born in New Mexico on January 27, 1996, is the world's oldest living llama, both in human care and in captivity more generally.
At 27 years and 21 days old, Dalai Llama is 108 days older than the Washington llama named Ripper, who previously held the record.
The title passed from on from a Canada-born llama named Rainbow, who passed away at 26 years and 328 days old in 2022.
Dalai Llama's family is thrilled that he's a Guinness World Record holder two times over.
Andrew Thomas and Jill "Kee" Straits adopted the llama back in 2007 when he was 14 years old. Before that, he lived on Dorsey Mansion Ranch in Raton, New Mexico.
New Mexico Llama and Guinness World Record holder is loved by his family
The llama with a sweet disposition has become part of the family and the Straits' daughter, Samibah "Sami" Straits.
Dalai loves company and giving kids rides. "He was so proud when he put on the saddle," Sami told the Guinness World Records website.Despite his age, the animal "still leaps in the air with joy when we bring him a bucket of mashed alfalfa."
The family celebrated the senior llamas 27th birthday in style, with a big party. Dali got a special hat and a colorful pom-pom necklace. There was even chocolate cake for the humans and a large helping of mashed alfalfa for Dalai.
Here's to the lovely llama setting another record at his next birthday bash!
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire