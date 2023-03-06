There are many adorable animals out there, but which one takes the ticket for cutest animal in the world? We take a look at the world's cutest animals!

By Evan Williams, Judith Wagner

The world is full of fearsome animals, famous for being intent on consuming humans. It's also full of sweet little creatures as well. One of those little angels is the cutest animal in the world...



Quokkas are some of the cutest animals in the world! © 123RF / Dannyburn From fluffy little kittens to tiny little ducklings, there are many cute animals out there in the world. There are also hundreds of dangerous animals that are ready to swallow you whole. We're here to be a little more positive today and ready to take a look at the world's cutest marsupial... What is the cutest animal in the world, and what other animals come close to taking that high honor? TAG24 takes a look at the animal record holder for world's cutest animal...

And the cutest animal in the world is...

The quokka is widely considered to be the cutest animal in the world. Taking up residence primarily in the west of Australia, this little marsupial has become an internet sensation in recent years due to its infectious smile and adorable face and features. It is also known to have a friendly and trusting nature! Quokkas are nocturnal animals but are happy to take a selfie with you if you stay up a little late. They even have an island named after them! Rottnest Island has an unusually high quantity of quokkas, with its name originating from the belief that quokkas were actually big rats. How rude!

Why is it the cutest animal ever?

An Australian marsupial, the quokka looks a little like a kangaroo with dark beady eyes, a reddish-brown coat, and a cute snubbed nose. Their "cuteness", though, comes primarily from their infectious and highly charismatic smiles. Indeed, it is unlikely that anyone would be averse to the sight of one of these little dudes.

They are herbivores, mainly grubbing on leaves, grasses, fruits, and herbs. Good climbers, they are usually found in short trees and bushes, and are unlikely to emerge during the day. As a marsupial, these little mammals carry their young around in a pouch (similar to a kangaroo), and have a gestation period of around 28 days. Key characteristics of the quokka: Name: Quokka (Setonix Brachyurus) Family: Marsupials Distribution: Southwest of Western Australia, Rottnest Island, Bold Island Habitat: Forests, swamps, bushland Size: 19 to 25 inches in length, a 10 to 14 inch tail Weight: 4 to 10 pounds Population: 8,000 to 17,000 Quokkas are sweet and loving animals, but also highly endangered. Their population has been destroyed by introduced species, human activity, and predators. Hopefully, with a little bit of action, their populations will improve!

Other cutest animals in the world

There are so many adorable animals in the world, from small-nosed to giant-pawed. Amusingly, a lot of these creatures come from down under, but what else is there to look at? What animals, other than the humble quokka, are here to steal our hearts? Let's take a look at a few of them. Here are some of the cutest animals in the world: Wombats

Kangaroos

Koalas

Quoll

Weasels

Squirrels

Cats

Dogs

Otters

Red panda

Panda

Shrews

Capybara

Guinea Pigs

Hamsters

Axolotl

Arctic Fox

Pygmy Owl

Tree-Kangaroos

Important! This is not an exhaustive list! If you have a favorite cutie that we've forgotten to mention, don't worry too much, we're sure that it's as adorable as you say it is...

What is the cutest bird on Earth?

The Cuban tody is quite possibly the cutest bird in the whole wide world! © IMAGO / agefotostock These tiny little birds are native to Cuba and feature some bright, stunning colors on their face, beak, and wings. Even their tiny little feet are a bright pink and, with that chubby little chest of theirs, there are few (if any) birds cuter than these tiny little dudes. Surprisingly, Cuban tody's are not endangered, and have a "least concern" conservation status. They are generally only about 4 inches in length, and a fifth of an ounce in weight, yet they are not the smallest birds in the world. What's not surprising, though, is that Cuban tody's are by far the cutest birds in the whole world!

What is the cutest sea creature in the world?

Look at this dude, the Beluga Whale sure is cute! © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS This Arctic and subarctic whale is one of the most adorable sea creatures you will ever find out there in the deep blue. With a big, wide (somewhat smug) smile and piercing eyes, the Beluga whale is widely seen as the world's cutest sea creature. Just look at that smirk, doesn't it just make you grin? These gregarious sea beasts roam in groups of around ten, and have darn-good taste. Their favorite food is Pacific salmon and other fish including smelt, sole, and herring. With their giant melon-shaped heads, these beautiful whales generally grow to around 10–20 feet in length and about 2,000–3,500 pounds in weight. Beluga whales became a household name after one was euthanized after swimming many kilometers down the Seine River in August 2022.



The cutest animal in the world also has the biggest smile!