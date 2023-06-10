Show horses can often fetch remarkable prices. TAG24 takes a look at the most expensive horse to ever be sold and the priciest breed in the whole world.

By Evan Williams, Tristan Mößmer

Horse racing, and other equestrian sports, are some of the most lucrative in the world. As such, you'd expect these beautiful beasts to fetch some real dough – but what is the most expensive horse in the world?



What is the most expensive horse ever sold?

The most expensive horse in the world was a thoroughbred that sold for $70 million back in the year 2000. Fusaichi Pegasus set many world records throughout his time in the limelight, winning the 2000 Irish Derby and the Dubai World Cup. While only retired in 2003, three years after the sale, Fesaichi's buyer surely got their money's worth when they dropped the cash. After his record-breaking sale to Coolmore Stud, this incredible horse spent time between Coolmore's Ashford Stud and Coolmore's Australian breeding operation, and spent time all over the world. He fathered a remarkable son who also went on to become an award-winner, and achieved many things before he retired. Fusaichi Pegasus was not only a remarkably fast horse and an incredibly expensive one, he was also an insanely strong and long-lived one. Euthanized at 26 due to the effects of old age, this was one incredibly and loyal steed that raced faster than most.

What is the most expensive showjumping horse ever?

The most expensive showjumping horse in the world to have ever been sold is Palloubet d'Halong, a French gelding that was sold for $14.5 million in 2013. A member of the "Selle Francais" breed of horse, Palloubet d'Halong caused stirs in the equestrian community when he was sold for such an exorbitant amount of money. Born and bred in France and coming to the saddle at an early age, Pallaubet d'Halong was always meant for the stage. Brought up by Swiss breeder Janika Sprunger, a veteran in her field, the beautiful chestnut was ridden and trained into the major star he has become today - indeed, the most expensive showjumping horse in the world. After winning silver at the Grand Prix in Aachen, and finishing 7th at the European Championships, the gelding passed into the ownership of Jan Tops for more than $14 million. There is now also speculation that the horse has been sold onto Bassem Mohammed of Qatar, a sale which would surely have been even more lucrative, but those reports are unconfirmed. Palloubet d'Halong was injured in a 2017 accident but has since returned to the show riding arena. While Palloubet has a great pedigree and is one of the top jumpers in the world, it is uncertain whether his price would fit up to snuff these days.

Thoroughbreds are some of the most remarkable, and most expensive, horses in the world. © imago/imagebroker

What is the most expensive horse breed?

The most expensive horse breed in the world is the thoroughbred, which often sell for millions of dollars. Famous for being remarkably fast on their feet, these horses hold more racing records than any other breed. While not easy to ride, these beautiful horses can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour – faster than most scooters! It goes without saying that the most famous thoroughbred to ever walk this Earth was Secretariat, who was a champion American racehorse in the 1970s and 1980s. A remarkable thoroughbred, Secretariat was the ninth winner of the American Triple Crown, setting records that are still yet to be broken.

