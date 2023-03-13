Certain horses can get pretty huge and quite tall. What is the tallest horse in the world, and which horse breeds are taller than all the rest?

By Evan Williams, Judith Wagner

A giant horse can be pretty formidable and will tower over you from ears to hoof. What is the tallest horse in the world, and what horse breeds tower above the rest?

There are many tall horses in the world, but the Shire horse takes the ticket! © IMAGO / Imagebroker (left) & IMAGO / Gemini Collection (right) & TAG24 Edit The hoof of a horse is one of the strongest things you can encounter. And when its snout towers above your head, the fear can get pretty real. Giant horses aren't just about girth and length, but also about height. Indeed, the higher a horse, the harder to house and transport it, and the more impressive it becomes. So, who holds the animal record for tallest horse in the world, and which horse breeds are taller than their counterparts? Let's dive into some of the most impressive beasts on planet Earth...

This is the tallest horse in the world!

The tallest horse ever recorded was an immense Shire Stallion named Sampson. This mammoth of a horse grew to be a rather unexpected size. Part of a breed of horse known to have been used throughout history for hard manual labor, Sampson was so big that he could have easily completed any task put in his way. Here are a few of Sampson's main characteristics: Breed: Shire Horse

Shire Horse Origin: Great Britain

Great Britain Height: >7 feet

>7 feet Weight: >1.2 tons

>1.2 tons Coat color: Black, white, and brown Sampson was born in 1846 and was known as Mammoth to many of his owners due to his immense size and weight. He was a Shire horse gelding who spent his days at Toddington Mills in Bedfordshire, England.

How tall is the tallest horse in the world?

Sampson, the largest horse in the world, had a height of about 7-foot-2, and weighed in at more than 1.2 tons. That means that this giant four-hoofed creature weighed more than a car and was quite a lot taller as well. It is not such a surprise, though, that Sampson is a Shire horse, as you are about to find out...

Fun fact: Horses are usually measured in hands. This is a practice dating back thousands of years, even before the invention of the imperial system (feet, inches, etc.). People needed to be able to measure and determine the size and therefore value of a horse, so they invented a way of measuring them.

Tallest horse breed in the world

The tallest horse breed in the world is the Shire horse, commonly referred to as "gentle giants" in their native Britain. They are absolutely huge, often weighing over a ton and towering 6–7 feet about the ground from ears to hoof. They have an extremely gentle nature, hence their nickname, and are characterized as balanced, reliable, and extremely trusting of their riders. As a result of these characteristics, the Shire horse has been a favorite of equestrians for many years, but have also been used as work horses for hundreds of years. They are extremely muscular and can carry or pull heavy loads. Before the advent of the tractor, they would often be used to plow fields and pull very weighty carriages. Shire horses are also known for more than just their extraordinary height, as they have incredibly iconic hoofs, as well. While most Shire stallions have black, brown, or gray hair, their feet are incredibly fluffy and usually a bright white.

Shire horses are the biggest horses in the world, and they're incredibly strong, too! © 123RF / Daseaford

Other tall horse breeds

There are many different horse breeds, and many are extremely strong but not particularly tall or towering. While not all strong horses are tall, most tall horses are very strong. As a result, most of these horses are incredibly powerful and were used for hard labor back in the day. Here are a few of the tallest horse breeds in the world: Dutch draft

Clydesdale

Shire horse

Belgian draft

Percheron

Thoroughbred

Hanoverian

Dutch Warmblood

Swedish Warmblood

Westphalian

The tallest horse is one intimidating fellow!