Arizona aquarium welcomes endangered African penguin chicks to the world!

Scottsdale, Arizona - OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale is celebrating some pretty special penguin news after three endangered African penguin chicks hatched! They announced the news with a clip of the chicks!

Three endangered African penguin chicks hatched at an aquarium in Scottsdale. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/odysea.aquarium

Baby animals are always awesome, but these three chicks are super special and monumental for aquariums and zoos around the world, according to OdySea Aquarium's announcement on Instagram.

The Aquarium shared the happy news on Friday with a cute clip of the penguins and cheeky on-screen text that read, "TGIF! Thank goodness it's fluffy!"

The animal care team said these flightless birds are "quickly melting hearts across the Aquarium." They continued to gush over the very special babes: "these tiny arrivals are extremely valuable genetically to the endangered African penguin species, as they were born to parents, Mojo and Lemieux, Bubbles and Weasley, whose pairings are considered highly valuable within the zoological community."

The animal care team added that "the successful hatching of these three chicks supports the goal of building healthy genetic populations within zoos and aquariums accredited by AZA."