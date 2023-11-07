"Britain's loneliest" sheep is rescued after two years alone

Ayrshire, UK - An ewe previously dubbed Britain's loneliest sheep was rescued from the bottom of a remote cliff in the Scottish Highlands on Saturday. The animal was isolated for years, but she was eating well!

Rescuing Britain's loneliest sheep wasn't easy because she's very heavy! © Screenshot/Facebook/The Sheep Game

The rescued ewe, now named Fiona, spent the last two years at the bottom of a Scottish cliff. She survived by munching on grass and hiding from the elements in a cave.

Fiona was first spotted in her isolated inlet cliff by a kayaker in 2021.

Two years later, that same kayaker was shocked to find the sheep still on the cliff and sounded the alarm. A petition calling for a rescue operation gathered more than 52,000 signatures.

Animal rights activists who wanted to help the animal said that any attempts to rescue here would be "incredibly complex."

On Saturday, five farmers launched a risky rescue mission and luckily succeeded!