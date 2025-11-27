Bull shark kills woman and injures man in horrific attack near Australian beach

Crowdy Bay, Australia - A bull shark killed a woman swimming off a remote beach in Australia’s eastern state of New South Wales Thursday while a man was seriously injured and may have been saved by the "heroic" efforts of a passerby.

A bull shark is suspected to have killed a woman and severely injured a man swimming off a beach in Australia early on Thursday. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

The woman died at the scene of the attack, which took place in the early hours of the morning in the remote Crowdy Bay, around 155 miles north of Sydney.

The man suffered serious leg injuries and was airlifted to hospital. Police have said his condition is stable.

"They were known to each other, and they were going for a swim and the shark attacked," New South Wales Police inspector Timothy Bayly told reporters.

A bystander potentially saved the man's life by wrapping a makeshift tourniquet around his leg, state ambulance inspector Joshua Smyth said.

"The courage from some bystanders is amazing in this situation – to put yourself out there is very heroic," he said.

Steven Pearce, Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive, described it as "a really, really terrible incident".

"This area is so remote, there's no life guarding services up there at all," Pearce told local radio 2GB.

Authorities determined a bull shark – one of the deadliest species of the deep-sea predatory fish – was most "likely to have been" involved in the attack.