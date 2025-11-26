Puppy works tirelessly to earn the trust of anxious dog brother: what happens next melts hearts

UK - Pecco the Golden Retriever had been the only dog in the house for a good three years. But because the sensitive pup often seemed to be lonely, his owner Chelsey Bell decided that something needed to be done.

Golden Retriever Pecco is very sensitive and often seemed lonely when he was the only dog in the house. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@chelseybell_

Together with her partner, the dog owner from the UK decided to give Pecco a playmate.

Recently, Bell published a video on TikTok in which the golden retriever and the puppy Bucky meet for the first time.

In the clip, which has since gone viral, it quickly becomes clear that the 29-year-old's fears that their first meeting might be a little bumpy were not entirely unfounded.

In the clip, Pecco runs with his stuffed toy to his owner, who is holding the tiny Golden Retriever-Labrador mix in her arms.

After a quick glance at the little dog, the older one runs off. A little shyly, he returns shortly afterwards and sniffs the new arrival.

"Pecco was having big feelings, which he responds to by having a soft toy in his mouth to help. I felt so much love," the dog owner told Newsweek. "I didn’t want to put pressure on the moment as it could go either way."

But the British woman has since followed up with another video showing off how far the dogs have come.