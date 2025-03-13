18-year-old cat has the cutest reaction to being reunited with her owners

Boston, Massachusetts - The way this elderly cat greets her owners when they return from vacation achieves new levels of heartwarming!

In a viral TikTok video, Julie Nashawaty shows her 18-year-old Maine Coon cat Luna lying comfortably on the couch – until she gently wakes her up with a wonderful surprise!

"Ollie and Luna spent our vacation at Grammies house and this was Luna’s reaction to seeing us when she woke up," reads the video's caption.

The longhaired house cat sleepily opens her bright green eyes and immediately begins to purr softly at the sight of her owners.

She clearly enjoys every second of the cuddles, stretches, and seems overjoyed at her humans' return.

But that's not all – Luna gently nudges her head against the hand turned towards her, as if asking for more love!

No, you're crying.

The video went quickly viral, and TikTok users couldn't help but to comment on the precious scene.