Couple expects a "quiet, child free morning" – but they forgot about their cat!
Madison and her partner were looking forward to a pleasant child-free morning, but then the couple quickly learned that child-free doesn't necessarily mean quiet. Especially when cats are involved!
On her TikTok channel @cash.money.madi, Madison shared a video of her cat obsessively poking around in a paper bag while the couple tries to enjoy their breakfast.
"Enjoying our quiet, child free morning," the video reads, before the camera pans around to reveal the source of the unexpected disturbance.
"What inspired me to record was her going at the bag for a while," Madison told Newsweek.
The couple, who have several Bengal cats and have been thinking about having children of their own for some time, often crave quiet time but say they rarely get to it.
"They most definitely do this stuff on a regular occurrence," Madison said.
"They are Bengals and are very curious by nature and get into all sorts of stuff. We even have to child lock some cabinets for safety."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cash.money.madi