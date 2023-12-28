Cat abandoned with heartbreaking note has surprise for her rescuers
Asheville, North Carolina - An abandoned cat left at the doors of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue didn't just come with a heartbreaking note. It had a belly full of kittens and was in dire need of help.
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, tugged on the internet's heartstrings when they shared the story of a six-year-old cat they found left on their doorstep with a note.
"My mom can't keep me anymore," the note said. "Please take me in. I promise I will be a good cat."
The animal rescuers took in Pricilla, a pregnant gray cat with orange and white patches.
"We were filled with grief for both Pricilla and her mom, who had to leave her in this way," the shelter's Director of Marketing Brooke Fornea told Newsweek. "We can't imagine how painful it must have been to write a rushed note and leave your beautiful and loving cat behind."
For Priscilla, the drop-off may have been a blessing, as the pregnant cat needed emergency surgery.
Abandonded cat gives birth to suprise kittens
The staff at Brother Wolf Animal Rescuer was "grateful" Pricilla was with them when she gave birth.
"Surprise kittens and emergency surgery," they wrote in an update on Facebook. "We are grateful Pricilla was with us because she had extreme complications. Pricilla needed emergency life-saving surgery after one of her kittens became stuck," they continued.
"We now understand why her family made the decision to leave her with us, and we hope they see this post and know she is getting the best care possible."
She is currently healing and in recuperating in a foster home.
Facebook users were thrilled that the cat was able to get the help she needed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Brother Wolf Animal Rescue