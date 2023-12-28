Cat abandoned with heartbreaking note has surprise for her rescuers

Asheville, North Carolina - An abandoned cat left at the doors of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue didn't just come with a heartbreaking note. It had a belly full of kittens and was in dire need of help.

This cat was abandoned with a heartbreaking note, and a belly full of kittens. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, tugged on the internet's heartstrings when they shared the story of a six-year-old cat they found left on their doorstep with a note.

"My mom can't keep me anymore," the note said. "Please take me in. I promise I will be a good cat."

The animal rescuers took in Pricilla, a pregnant gray cat with orange and white patches.

"We were filled with grief for both Pricilla and her mom, who had to leave her in this way," the shelter's Director of Marketing Brooke Fornea told Newsweek. "We can't imagine how painful it must have been to write a rushed note and leave your beautiful and loving cat behind."

For Priscilla, the drop-off may have been a blessing, as the pregnant cat needed emergency surgery.