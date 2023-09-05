Cat brings terrifying "gift" to owner!

South Shields, UK - A woman in England got quite a scare after her cat brought an alarming "gift" into the apartment!

A woman in England found this tarantula in her apartment after her cat dragged it in. © Screenshot/Facebook/Vanessa Lincoln

Vanessa Lincoln from South Shields has five cats, so she's used to the occasional "little present" from the felines.

Dead seagulls, mice, and rats have already been left by her mischievous animals.

But when Vanessa came home from an eleven-hour shift on August 21, she couldn't believe her eyes when she saw something dark on the kitchen tiles.

Taking a closer look, she learned her cat Suki had dragged in something much worse: a tarantula was squatting in the middle of the room!

Per the Daily Star, the 33-year-old gathered her courage, put the giant creature in a plastic tub, and then dialed 911.

She was then told that the trapped spider was apparently just its shredded skin, but that was far from comforting as that meant the beast might still be in her home!

Vanessa was in for another shock after speaking with an employee at a reptile shop who told her that, based on the spider's size, it was probably a female that could be nesting in her home.