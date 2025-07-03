Dog is abandoned when owners move away – then the property buyer falls in love at first sight!

During a tour of her future property, April Billak discovered an abandoned dog in the yard, and the sight broke her heart.

When house buyer April visited the property, she discovered Molly the dog abandoned in the garden. © College: Screenshots/TikTok/@mollysnewlife

When you move into a new house, you may well discover a few things that the previous owner unintentionally left behind, but when a woman visited her potential new home, she discovered something in the garden that left her stunned.

Tied to a tree, a poor little dog named Molly was left all alone on the property.

When she saw April approaching, however, the pup came back to life and immediately ran towards her happily, as a video on TikTok shows.

The woman couldn't believe that the previous owners had left their dog behind when they moved out.

"The people that sold our house to us left behind their 10yr old dog they had since it was a puppy," she wrote in the video's caption.

"I was so stressed we wouldnt get the house and something bad would [happen] to her. We are going to [make] her life so good. She will never be left all alone tied to a tree."

April decided to keep the sweet dog when she bought the house and let Molly off her leash as soon as the contract was signed.