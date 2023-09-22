Abandoned cats left with heartbreaking message from owner

Asheville, North Carolina - Two crated cats were left in the shade of the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue when shelter workers found them — and the heartbreaking message scrawled out by their former owner.

The two cats were left in a crate outside the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue shelter. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

"My name is Baby. My Mommy can't take care of me anymore. Please find me and my sister a new home. Thank you," the owner of the cats had scrawled on the animals' crate.

The team was touched by the message — they knew how heart-wrenching it must have been for the owner to leave her fur babies behind.

Seemingly, she hadn't had a choice in the matter.

The shelter's marketing director, Brooke Fornea, was sympathetic as she told Newsweek, "It is becoming more and more common with people suffering financially. We are seeing more people who have lost their housing and are living in their car with their animals. With winter around the corner, they are surrendering their animals to us because it is the kindest thing for the pet."

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue took to Facebook to let the cats' former owner know that they were now safe and being well taken care of.